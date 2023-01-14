Friends claim Jack Nicholson hasn’t left his house in over a year and fans are fearing the actor’s decline

The testimonies arriving from Los Angeles are worrying and speak of a clear and sudden decline of the one who is undoubtedly to be considered as one of the most loved and awarded actors of all time, namely Jack Nicholson. According to some sources close to the star, he hasn’t left the house for more than a year and his brain is now irreparably compromised.

Nicholson was born in Neptune City, New Jersey on April 22, 1937. His is to be considered one of the most prolific careers of the history of world cinema and some of his acclaimed and award-winning roles are unforgettable.

Won the beauty of three Academy Awards. The first in 1976, thanks to the leading role in the cult film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”. The second in 1984 for the role of supporting actor in the film “Terms of Tenderness” and the last in 1998, again as a protagonist for the film “Something’s Changed”.

The last one role he held in 2011in the film “How Do You Know” by director James Brooks.

Since then it always has rejected the scriptsbecause according to his entourage he had trouble memorizing lines.

He still continued to attend a interviews and events in the following years and the last public appearance dates back to 2021, when he accompanied his son Ray to a basketball game.

Since, he practically never left the house. And here arises the concern of friends, neighbors on Mulholland Drive in Hollywood and of course also the millions of fans around the world.

How is Jack Nicholson

Everyone is wondering what the actor’s condition is now 85 years old. The film world has already been rocked lately by the forced retirement of fellow star Bruce Willis, who was stricken by aphasia.

The friends of Jack, then, they confided that they are afraid that it will end up like Marlon Brandowho died alone in the throes of senile dementia.

At one time, friends and relatives said, he had a very active social life. Now instead he lives locked up in his castlethe beautiful 300 square meter villa in Beverly Hills, from which she never leaves.

The only contacts with the outside world, they continue, are those with the children Ray and Lorraine, who go to see him.