There is nothing worse than a desperate search for one’s daughters that ends in the most dramatic of ways. The pain of a man who, once he has managed to track down the two daughters very young, he realized that he had not been able to hug them one last time.

The two daughters, Hailey and Shelby Trumble, sisters aged 19 and 17, died just a few days ago, on August 1st due to a car accident happened in the state of New York. This story that has shocked so many American readers, arrives only now here in Italy and it is truly shocking to reconstruct how it happened.

The young women were traveling in a Chevy Cobalt through Cayuga County, headed toward Ira Hill Road, when the car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. father of the two was able to discover the tragic end of his daughters. In fact, the man, worried about the lack of news for several hours, used an application to track their phones. Only in this way was he able to go to the place indicated by the application and, therefore, of the accident.

According to authorities, the Trumble sisters died as a result of serious injuries reported in the crash. Hailey and Shelby, along with the female driver of the other vehicle involved, were transported to Syracuse University Hospital in critical condition.

The third person involved in the accident with his daughters is currently in stable condition, but for the two sisters there was nothing that could be done. Brian Trumble, the girls’ father, said he had sent them numerous messages on the very day of the accident, but had received no response. Worried because they had not returned from their trip to the Rochester amusement park, he had resorted to an application that could at least give him a response.

The missing information about her daughters has increased her worryleading him to use an app to locate their phones, which pinpointed the location of the accident. When he arrived, he found his daughters’ car wrecked and police busy investigating. “This is an immeasurable loss. Nothing will ever be the same again,” a local station reported on the tragedy on television. Hailey and Shelby graduated in 2023 and 2024, respectively, from the Hannibal Central School District, which expressed its condolences and sympathy to the family.