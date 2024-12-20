Just 48 hours before the draw for the Christmas lotterynothing else is talked about. The administrations are selling tenths at a dizzying speed and in shops and all types of businesses the shares are flying thanks to the enthusiasm of the thousands of Spaniards who every December 22 sit in front of the television to see if they can sing their number. Davinia Alonso has experienced this fortune on two occasions, as she told Sonsoles Ónega today in ‘And Now Sonsoles‘ (Antenna 3).

Alonso has shared with the journalist’s audience that in 2020 got the Gordowith a tenth prize, and in 2018 he had won a fifth prize. “The truth is that it is a tremendous hope every year and this year I hope again that it will be my turn, although it would be a lot of chance, a lot of luck,” he said. He laughed with Ónega while telling him this and went on to share with the viewers what his trick is, how he is going to try it this time: «What I have done is buy tenths of all the endings. I’m thirty something! Of all the endings!

Sonsoles Ónega He asked him if he visualized any numbers, if he had something in mind. “It would be the last straw that comes our way again,” Davinia insisted again. Finally, she told the presenter that she clearly saw two numbers, two figures as the ending: “0 and 2.” On the set he has started whispering so it is not surprising that someone runs to some administration to see if they have a ticket that ends in those numbers.

Another viewer has contacted Sonsoles to tell you another trick, let’s see how effective it is. Rafael has said that in his case he has obtained «240 tenths and I have spent 5,000 euros on Christmas lottery». Different endings and tenths that he has been buying throughout Spain. «I have taken advantage of my trips through Spain and every time I have gone to a city I have brought back some participation from that place.









Sonsoles Ónega has let Carlos Quilez point out some keys to avoid deception when buying lottery tickets. It is essential to buy it from authorized administrations and the coupons should meet a series of quality requirements that are obvious. The feel, for example, which is rough, and the serial number they have. “Be very careful, there is a lot of fraud in this world and we could get some negative surprises,” he ended by saying.