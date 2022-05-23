“She cannot speak, but she still manages to communicate with her eyes”: the words of Laura Speranza on the conditions of her husband Stefano Tacconi

Stefano Tacconi’s fight continues to recover better after the illness he accused last April 23, which caused a cerebral hemorrhage. A few days ago he came out of intensive care and his condition is improving more and more. However, he explained his wife Laura Hope to Morning 5there is still a long way to go.

Credit: Morning 5 – Canale 5

One of the events that have kept Italians with bated breath most lately, is certainly what happened to Stefano Tacconi, the former Juventus and Italian national goalkeeper.

On April 23, while heading to an event in Asti, he had acerebral hemorrhage which forced him to hospitalization and urgent treatment in the intensive care unit of the Alexandria hospital.

A few days ago, the Doctor Blackbeardhead of the neurosurgery department of the Piedmont hospital, has finally given a news that many were waiting for:

The patient was transferred from the intensive care unit to the neurosurgery ward. He has acquired respiratory autonomy and is in a good state of vigilance. This allows us to be more optimistic.

The words of Laura Speranza

Laura Speranza, wife of Stefano Tacconi, formerly in Afternoon Five he had told how he had lived that damn day. Of the phone call received from the hospital and the words of the doctor, who prepared her for even the worst.

Then fortunately the worst did not come and now the conditions of her husband are improving.

This morning she was back on television again, in the living room of Morning 5and told how she and her husband are living these days.

He is intubated and always points to the tube because he cannot speak. Then I reassure him, I tell him to be calm and that when the doctors decide to remove it, only they can, he will speak. And so you see that he relaxes.

It has a strength like a lion. When I get to him, the first thing he does is look at me and then he points to my hand and squeezes it very tightly. I’m always there with him and until he falls asleep I can’t get away. When he falls asleep and relaxes then I greet him, then I go and return quickly.

Finally he concluded, visibly movedexplaining how the same succeeds in to communicate and understand each other with him, using only the eyes and it gaze.

“He has never been of many words. He has always communicated with his eyes, so we understand him on the fly because the eyes were his form of communication even before, so even now it’s easier for us because when he looks at us, even if he doesn’t have the word, we can understand him.“.