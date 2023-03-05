A 47-year-old dad learned she had terminal cancer just a month before her death. The wife reported the hospital

Danny Johnson he was a 47-year-old dad who lost his life on February 17 due to a wrong diagnosis. Doctors told him he had a stomach ulcer, which turned out to be terminal cancer. He died a month after the terrible discovery.

His wife said Danny Johnson had spent a long time on and off the Countess Chester Hospital because he was vomiting blood.

On January 14, he went for a scan and passed out, so his wife drove him to the emergency room. Only then does he have discovered the truth.

“When a nurse realized that I didn’t know anything because I kept talking about the ulcer, she pulled me aside. Tears filled her eyes: ‘You must know one thing, she has cancer.’

“There was talk of cancer in the medical records as early as November. No one had ever told us about it.”

The couple only found out the truth on Jan. 15, and Danny Johnson passed away for good a month later, on February 17th.

After what happened, the man’s family has reported the hospital. A spokesperson for Countess Chester Hospital said:

“We know the patient’s family is concerned about the care we have provided and our communication with them. We are sorry that this was their experience and that our services did not live up to the high standards we set for ourselves. We are actively investigating their complaint and will remain in contact with the family so we can address their preparations directly with them.”

This man’s story quickly spread across the web and before long he did around the world. Many people were outraged and wanted to send affection and messages of condolence and support to her wife and children.