“His physical features do not represent Italianness”: General Vannacci sued by Paola Egonu for defamation

More trouble for General Roberto Vannacci: In fact, an investigation for defamation has been opened against him after the complaint filed by none other than Paola Egonuthe champion of volleyball star of the Italian national team. At the center of the complaint, filed in Bergamo and sent to Lucca for territorial jurisdiction (Vannacci resides in Viareggio), there are the contested sentences on “somatic traits” of the athlete which, according to Vannacci, do not represent “Italianness”.



The public prosecutor opted for the dismissal, a decision contested by Egonu and the judge's decision is now awaited who will have to decide whether to proceed with the dismissal or whether to order the judgment for the soldier. In Rome, however, on the military front, Vannacci is at the center of an investigation for the expenses incurred when he was military attaché in Moscow and also for incitement to racial hatred and also for another crime, the incitement of soldiers to disobey laws.