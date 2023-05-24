A 40-year-old from Brescia was sentenced to six years for aggravated sexual assault and production of child pornography. According to what was reconstructed from the investigations, the man, a worker and blogger expert in IT, had a relationship with a 12-year-old girl, arriving to consume complete sexual intercourse by filming at least three of them. The prosecution, who claimed the 40-year-old manipulated his victim, had asked for an 8-year sentence.

The 40-year-old has been under house arrest for about a year, when the carabinieri entered his house showing him evidence of what he had done. “I did something stupid,” he said in tears. The man was married at the time and had met the girl on social networks. According to what was collected by the investigators, the 40-year-old would have reported that he was much younger. And his true age was only revealed when he started sending her the first photographs. A friendship was born between the two and they spoke on the phone more and more often. At some point the pictures they exchanged had become increasingly close, even arranging face-to-face meetings.

It would have been right in the 12-year-old’s house that complete sexual intercourse would have taken place. The 40-year-old took advantage of the fact that the 12-year-old’s parents were absent to go to work and, according to what was ascertained by the investigators, he would have filmed at least three episodes.

The alarm was raised by the parents who realized that something was wrong with their daughter’s behavior. Until you get to discover the relationship with the man. The complaint and investigations coordinated by prosecutor Alessio Bernardi immediately started. “She has never used violence, she has not forced me to do anything or hurt me: we are together”, the girl, frightened of what was happening, always told her parents and investigators. To the point that she called him “my boyfriend” and he “my princess”.

The investigating judge sentenced the man to six years in prison for aggravated sexual assault and production of child pornography. The trial took place with an abbreviated procedure, so the sentence will be served by a third. Once it has been discounted, he will be banned from approaching places frequented by minors.