Don Roberto Federighi, probably due to illness, lost control of his car and collided head-on with another

Tragic road accident yesterday in the Livorno area. Two cars collided head-on and for the driver of one of them, unfortunately there was nothing they could do. The victim is Don Roberto Federighi, former professor and parish priest of various dioceses throughout the Pisan area and the province of Livorno. The crash was probably caused by a driving accident.

There are several fatal accidents that have occurred on Italian roads in recent days. On days that were supposed to be holidays.

On May 1, for example, a young man of just 23, Manuel Ricioppo, was killed in a collision between his car and another. The clash happened in Cosenzamore precisely near the towns of San Marco Argentano and Mongrassano.

Yesterday, another terrible accident occurred in Tuscanymore precisely in the municipality of Rosignano Marittimo, south of Livorno.

Don Roberto Federighi was in his car and was driving along the old Aurelia state road, near Castiglioncelloin the province of Livorno.

For reasons to be clarified, but presumably for a sickness, the 85-year-old parish priest lost control of his vehicle. The latter would then have invaded the opposite lane and struck frontally another car, in which a 71-year-old man was traveling alone.

The rescuers who arrived on the spot extracted the two from the cars, but for Don Roberto they could do nothing but ascertain the death.

The other motorist was instead transported to the hospital for a shoulder trauma.

The emotional farewell to Don Roberto Federighi

Don Roberto was well known throughout the Pisan for his ecclesiastical career and for that from professor in school.

There are many i condolence messages appeared on social media in the past few hours. The association Anspi TuscanyFor example, on his Facebook page he writes: