I promised that I would die for you, but not anymore, Now I’m going to live for you and me. For us. Florestan.

After the defeat in the midterm elections of June 2021, when Lopez Obrador lost most of the mayors of his sanctuary, the Mexico Cityand the one qualified in the Chamber of Deputiesopened the hunting season of the presidential succession uncovering Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López Hernández and Marcelo Ebrard, and paving the way for Ricardo Monreal.

And he designated himself the opener of the pre-candidates, whom he contemptuously described as capswhich portrays disdain and superiority.

On that route, he announced that he would present three constitutional reforms: in 2021, the electric; in 2022 the electoral and in 2023 the allocation of the National Guard to the Secretary of National Defense.

So, I pointed out that the first two, the electric and the electoral, would not go through, but the military would.

Circumstances led him to modify his times and brought forward the electricalwhich approved in the Congress with the vote of PRI and contested by the opposition, reached the Court where four of its ministers voted in favour, breaking the supermajority that would have hit her. She then she advanced the of National Guard that, again with the votes of the friendly opposition It was passed.

And he commanded the electoral knowing that he would not have a qualified majority, as he did not, for which reason he resorted to his Plan B: modify the rule constitutional via secondary lawswhich reached the Court which should solve the constitutionality from his unconstitutionality.

That is the López Obrador style, challenging the norm to resort to the exception, a scenario in which the Court will have to decide its unconstitutionality.

What is at stake today is not only the reform of Lopez Obrador and himself, but respect for the Constitutionwhich is in the hands of the eleven ministers and ministers of the Court who will be tried and, where appropriate, sentenced by this decision.

remnants

1. TESLA.- López Obrador had said that if the investment of Tesla it was in New LionI wouldn’t give you permission. On Monday she spoke with Elon Muskwhich is not the same as in the morning, and yesterday he announced that yes, that Tesla going to New Lion, what the tycoon will confirm today in his Investors Day in Dallas. The rudeness did not last long, as his friend would say Trump;

2. DELAY.- The president has not published the second part of his PLAN B of electoral reform, approved since Wednesday in the Senate. The strategy is that the later, the less time the opposition will have to challenge it. And so; and

3. AGONY.- After the ruling of INE to invalidate the reform he made Alejandro Moreno to remain as president of the PRI until 2024, it will challenge before the electoral Tribunal which, I anticipate, will confirm the decision of the INE. In that case he wants to leave a successor, Ruben Moreira. More of the same.

See you tomorrow, but in private.