A record. The government of national salvation has not yet entered the fullness of its functions, because only on Wednesday and Thursday senators and deputies must vote their trust, and It is already experiencing its first crisis despite the fact that it has the support of almost all the parties. An anticipation of the arduous path that awaits Premier Mario Draghi. The decision this Sunday of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, to cancel the reopening of the ski resorts until March 5, hours before millions of Italians threw themselves into the snow, unleashed a real revolt with controversies that reached the same ministerial cabinet.

The owners of the ski resorts protest that they must return the money to the customers, their thousands of employees who are out of work again, the suppliers who they argue that they will lose 10 billion euros, tourists do not hide their anger. They claim that the notice came a few hours in advance. Two ministers of the new government belonging to the right-wing Matteo Salvini League, affirmed that those affected should be compensated immediately.

Salvini for his part attacked Minister Speranza, who belongs to a sinistra party, and the bodies that advise him. He pressured Prime Minister Draghi to reorganize the area.

Minister Speranza made the decision to cancel the ski season after the Scientific and Technical Committee, which advises the rulers, said that it was impossible to reopen the tracks because of the alarming news of the rapid spread of coronavirus variants due to ongoing coronavirus mutations. In particular, the so-called English variant, considered 50% more contagious and 30% more deadly, has already infected 20% of Italians who fell ill in the last week. The worst news is that it also infects children.

Cortina D’Ampezzo without tourists. AP Photo

In Great Britain, this variant has killed a good part of the more than 100,000 deaths from the pandemic. Daily deaths rose to 1600-2000 and the daily infected tripled.

The English variant is also multiplying in France. In Dunquerke, it is already responsible for 80% of infections and the Paris government has imposed a quarantine on the region.

In the Umbria region (center), two provinces are in quarantine and the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Professor Silvio Brusaferro, said that strong measures are necessary or in five weeks the English variant “will be dominant”. In other words, the third wave of the pandemic, which has already cost more than 93 thousand deaths in one year, “will force us to make another three months of sacrifices.”

Another quarantine?

The adviser to the Minister of Health, Professor Walter Ricciardi, has already claimed several times to impose “An immediate quarantine throughout the country” to contrast the spread of the virus.

The isolation and immobility of the population favors the containment of the pestilence, as it happened in the 72 days from March to May 2020, with the almost total flattening of the epidemic curve. The summer of “free all” spread the epidemic again and favored the outbreak of the second wave in October-November.

The growth in Italy of the Brazilian and South African variants is also worrying, because they affect the efficacy of the vaccines, which are fully effective in the case of the English.

The new government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that accelerating mass vaccination is your priority option as the only basic solution against the pandemic. But those immunized with the two doses barely reach one million three hundred thousand people and only with the first dose they add up to one million seven hundred thousand over 60 million inhabitants.

The government promises to multiply vaccinations in the coming months, because at the current rate it would take up to three years to complete it. In Britain, the government has just announced which has already inoculated 15 million people.

Until now, cases of contagion in children and adolescents were very rare. The situation has changed with the new mutations, especially the English variant of Covid-19.

In Lombardy, 45 students and 14 teachers were infected and it was necessary to close two schools. In Umbria, 34 bambini from a kindergarten had to be isolated and 90 schools in the region had cases of the English variant of the virus.

“The situation is very heavy. As we have already noted, the English variant has departed ”, declared Professor Massimo Galli, primary infectious disease specialist at the Sacco hospital in Milan.

In the Abruzzo region there were 318 cases in the provinces of Chieti and Pescara. In Molise there were 23 infected children under the age of 11 in two primary schools.

In Rome, the Spalanzani Institute for infectious diseases, said that in its laboratories the sequences were made that showed that also in the Italian capital, the English variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread rapidly, infecting the very young.

PB