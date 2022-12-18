Mexico.- bright Star He is a very constant person in his YouTube content, where he has a section called ‘Mucho que contar’, where he is dedicated to recounting funny confessions about his life, and this time he will share an interview where he declares that He doesn’t want to retire from music.

The famous singer details that she wants to continue spending time around music and shows, because they are her great passion.

We recommend you read…

“I want to have time to continue working, to continue enjoying music, acting, shows. I want to give my best for the public and I want to always be healthy and have time to continue enjoying everything. Never stay in the same place thinking: I’ve done it all, I don’t think I need anything else. No, I want to continue, I want to continue for many more years”.

Likewise, he spoke about the acceptance that his music has during his shows, he even claims to feel very proud of her country and nationality.

We recommend you read…

“I feel very proud to be Mexican, I like Mexico and talk about my country in a beautiful way, in a way that people like Mexico more, want to go, learn about the traditions. Singing with mariachi is a total pleasure for me because I love Mexican music very much, when I sing in my shows, the first part is with ballads, pop with the musicians and the second part is with mariachi. People like it a lot when I sing Mexican music because it is in my heart, It’s something that not all singers can do and I can,” Lucero explained.

Finally, the ex-wife of Manuel Mijares also says she was surprised that people loved her working with mariachi in her early days.

“When I started with mariachi and Mexican music, I didn’t think the public would like it so much. I have plans to record more songs in Portuguese, visit Latin America doing shows,” he confessed.

The full video of the interview will be available tomorrow on the official YouTube channel of the interpreter of ‘Sólo pienso en ti’, ‘Lucero’.