The Mexican National Team is in a serious moment in the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup and although they have the ticket in their hands, the FIFA date of January will be essential for El Tri to make a place within Qatar 2022 .
However, the forms of play of the Mexican National Team led by Martino do not convince both fans and public opinion, among them the current Tigres coach Miguel Herrera, who points out that the style of play of the Tri will not give for more in case the national team arrives in Qatar.
“If Mexico comes to the World Cup with this generation and returns to the good work it had done at the beginning, I think we are up for important things; if we get to the World Cup playing the way it is being played at the moment, we will surely return in the first phase.”
– Miguel Herrera
Tri’s style of play has left much to be desired throughout 2021, a situation of which Martino is aware, who has pointed out that performance has not been optimal, although he seems to be on time to correct the errors that so much they have been criticized.
#future #Miguel #Herrera #attacks #Martinos #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply