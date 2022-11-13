Their torrid romance lasted little. Niurka and Juan Vidal they began a love relationship after participating in the reality show “The house of the famous” of Telemundo; Five months later, the controversial Cuban vedette, known in the artistic environment as “Mrs. Scandal”, surprised by announcing in an interview with several media outlets that she had separated from the actor of Dominican origin, mentioning that he has a serious problem with narcissism (mental disorder in which people, among several things, have conflicting relationships and a lack of empathy for others).

In a recent meeting with various entertainment reporters, Niurka Marcos lashed out strongly against Juan Vidalwhom he referred to as “the anaconda”, making it very clear that he would never resume the relationship they had and that he would continue to attack him.

“What else am I going to tell him? If I don’t let him breathe, the anaconda has no brain, he’s narcissistic, the guy is so crazy, you even forget how hot the anaconda is, he’s so ‘quimbara quimbara quma quimbamba ‘, that you forget that the anaconda exists and it doesn’t just happen to me, I think it has happened to all the women who have been with him”.

The ex-wife of television producer Juan Osorio, father of her son Emilio, shared a conversation he had with the actor, which made him discover that something was not right with his then sentimental partner.

“One day the guy told me: ‘why do you think that a man like me, that is, so handsome, so perfect, so divine, you found him single?’ Hello!, what does it mean that he is so hot that I have to put up with you or that I found you single because you are well hung…? He gave himself his answer, so imagine how silly he is”.

It should be remembered that before his romance with Niurka, Juan Vidal was the boyfriend of the Mexican actress Cynthia Klitbowho designated him as “vividor” and “chichifo”, He reported him to the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office for alleged psychological violence and for having owed more than 4 thousand dollars. (debt that the actor has already paid). After making these strong statements to the media, Cynthia Klitbo warned Niurka about the courtship she was starting with the actor.