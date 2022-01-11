The rescue of the stray dog, which had been run over: for 14 years he lived on the street

No one has ever helped this poor man dog, who has lived virtually all of his life since stray. But one day, due to a serious accident, something for him is changed forever. After receiving the care he needed, he also found a family willing to adopt him.

Every little dog should have a beautiful happy ending. However, this is not always possible, as many puppies in their life will not know never love of a family.

This poor dog had approx 14 years and all this time he has lived on the street. He wandered in the area of Plastira, in Greece and many tourists always gave him something to eat.

His situation changed suddenly, when unfortunately he remained victim of an serious road accident. One person has it invested and instead of stopping to help him, he is ran away.

The puppy at that point he could no longer get up. The trauma reported after the impact was very serious for him. He no longer had a chance to find a place to shelter and food.

A man who has a shop right in that area decided to alert the volunteers of DAR Animal Rescue, as it was the only solution to help the dog in distress. He was suffering and they just couldn’t leave it in that state.

The rescue of the dog that had been run over

Given the gravity of the situation, the boys arrived quickly on the spot. They donated to the puppy’s food and after they managed to capture it, they quickly brought it into theirs refuge.

The dog in the first few days in that new place was not going to eat. It always was sad and lonely, perhaps because he wasn’t used to living inside that box. He he wanted to be free. Here is the video of her story below:

However, his situation suddenly changed when he returned walking again. He conquered the confidence in humans and especially it was happy to be able to have a second chance at life. After much suffering, this puppy too has found his home forever.