He opened the second evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, but do you know who Will is? Here’s everything you need to know about the Stupid singer

The second evening of Sanremo Music Festival 2023 was opened by Will, one of the six winners of the Youth category. Welcomed on stage by Gianni Morandi and Amadeus.

Sanremo Festival 2023: who is Will, the first competitor of the second evening

The young artist from Trieste, born in 1999brought the song Stupid. Debuting in the Big category, she expressed the strong emotion felt on stage.

The same sincerity he had with his piece, where he talks about the importance of express your feelings in love, without fear of rejection. She had had the song in her drawer for some time and believed it was perfect for the Italian song festival.

Participation certainly brings him to the attention of a mainstream audience, but do you know who he is? Despite his age, he already has several experiences in video and recording studios, as we will see.

Will, a century William Busettihe initially chased after becoming the dream of becoming a soccer player. But growing up she understood how strong her artistic vocation was. Telling, in the form of music, what he sees and hears is stronger than any other emotion. The relationship with the fan he started building it four years.

In fact, it was 2019 when he decided to open his own channel on YouTube, where so many emerging faces of the current show have blossomed. Without fear, Will has laid bare in the relationship cultivated with admirers, increased within a short time.

Then, he embarked on a musical career, with the first single Red, proving to have stuff to sell. After that, she released singles First evening And Flowers in the desert.

The victory of Sanremo Giovani, together with five other new prospects including gIANMARIA, has opened the gates to the most important kermesse of our peninsula.

Stupid is a wonderful opportunity for Will, a prelude to the release of the first disc, Manchesterreleased under the Capitol Records label, available starting Friday, February 10, 2023.