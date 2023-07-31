The Egyptian scientist, who was born in Sohag Governorate – 467 kilometers from the capital, Cairo – was chosen because he is one of the most important mathematicians in the world, and for his fundamental contributions to quantum algorithms and quantum optics.

Abdel-Aty, who recently won the seat of Vice-President of the African Mathematical Union for a four-year term ending in 2026, was able to create one of the most important mathematical influences in the world, widely known as Yang Abdel-Aty Carlo.

Behind the scenes of winning the award

The Egyptian scientist recounts the scenes of winning the international award to Sky News Arabia, saying: “My name was nominated by a number of scholars from more than one country, and the committee filtered all the applicants and chose the best among them. The most important thing is that the applicant for the award has a theory that was registered in his name. or patents in mathematics or applications of mathematics.”

The head of the Arab Influence Lab added that the Chinese award Qin-Jiu-Shao, which is considered one of the most important international awards in mathematics, will be presented at a grand ceremony in China next November, and that it comes to commemorate the famous Chinese scholar Shao, who presented major theories in mathematical analysis that were able to find solutions. a number of complex problems.

The Egyptian scientist, who occupies the position of Chairman of the National Committee for Mathematics, confirmed that through him he was able to explain a large number of problems that had no explanation in the past, especially with the great and amazing progress in the manufacture of computers, especially quantum computers.

And the Egyptian scientist, winner of the award for the best mathematician in the world, added: “The new influencer was able to find different ideas for the crises of electrical circuits, which made officials in different laboratories be able to implement devices much faster than the existing ones, and that scientists are the ones who named him by this name in appreciation of us as scientists We were able to his invention.”

Abdel Ati is happy with the honoring moments, as he sees them as “the most beautiful in his life,” saying: “It gives us confidence that what we are doing is of real value. The State Appreciation Award represents the great appreciation of our country, and the international awards represent global appreciation for the name of Egypt and its great scientists.”

Who is the Egyptian scientist Dr. Mahmoud Abdel-Aty?

He is considered one of the best mathematicians in Egypt and the world.

Mahmoud Abdel-Aty is the Director of the Center for International Relations at Sohag University, and Professor of Informatics and Cybersecurity at Nasser Higher Military Academy.

He obtained the highest academic degrees in his field of specialization, such as the degree of Doctor of Science (D. Sc.). in Quantum Informatics, and a PhD in Quantum Mechanics and Applied Mathematics.

He has a large number of researches that reached nearly 250 researches published in international journals.

He is the owner of the idea of ​​the Arab Impact Factor project, which gave great impetus to Arab intellectual production.

He founded a large number of international scientific journals, and was elected to many academies of sciences and scientific institutions.

He was chosen among the leaders of the Islamic world and a group of leading scholars in science and engineering in the Islamic world in the last ten years.

He won a large number of awards, including the State Appreciation Award in Advanced Technological Sciences, the State Award for Excellence in Basic Sciences, the State Encouragement Award, and many other awards.

Egyptian progress

A professor of quantum mechanics at Sohag University believes that Egypt has a large number of distinguished scientists, and that it is necessary to spread the culture of scientific research and international contact for students, because they have a great return on the international level for Egypt.

Abdel-Aty added, in his interview with Sky News Arabia, that: “We, as Egyptian scientists, are proud of the amazing progress in the infrastructure in Egypt, and that a large number of scientists have won international awards because this has a role in completing the positive picture of Egyptian progress in this field.” the field”.

The Egyptian scientist stressed: “All students are projects of great scientists. The most important thing is the right start and perfect learning, not rushing results, and that information is dealt with honestly. Countries that have the ability to produce technology will have great power in the future, as scientific research is the way to progress.”

Message and dream

Abd al-Ati presented a special message to Dr. Abd al-Shafi Ubadah, a professor at Al-Azhar University, whom he considers a pioneer of the quantum school: “You are of great value, and all that we have achieved is part of what you have taught us. You are the ideal model that everyone should appreciate. Thank you for what you have given us. And for your sincerity in teaching us.”

The Egyptian scientist has a dream that he hopes to achieve, saying: “The Arab Impact Factor project I started in 2007, and it succeeded in changing the lives of many. I hope that Egypt will adopt the ideas of scientific publishing and turn it into a main support in the economy.”