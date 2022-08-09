#Blue Cross 🚂

With the 90 minutes he played last night against Santos, @RafaBacaJr He fulfilled the minutes necessary to exercise the automatic renewal clause of his contract for another year with La Maquina.

All the details and until when did you renew 👇🏼https://t.co/e50G2tp6TZ

– León Lecanda (@Leonlec) August 7, 2022