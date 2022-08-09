According to information from ESPNthe 32-year-old Mexican midfielder, rafael bacawill remain at Deportivo Cruz Azul for at least one more year, after renewing his contract automatically and his bond will be until the end of 2023.
According to the source, the footballer reached the percentage of minutes required to exercise the automatic renewal clause of another year of contract.
The last agreement between the sky-blue team, the player and his representative was signed on November 6, 2020, when the negotiation between the parties was for two years (2021 and 2022), with the option of a third if the condition was met. that the midfielder played at least 60% of the total minutes with the first team in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, Apertura 2021, Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022 Liga MX tournaments.
Roof registers a total of 4 thousand 475 minutes in three complete tournaments and so far this Apertura 2022, in fact, according to ESPNif he did not play a single more match this tournament and in the hypothetical scenario that Cruz Azul reached the final, Raphael He would finish with 60.63% of the maximum possible minutes of his team in all this current contest.
The player arrived at La Noria at the beginning of 2014 froml Earthquakes San Jose of Major League Soccer, currently, more than eight years later, he is close to reaching 300 games with the team, after 296 games, nine goals and eight assists, in addition, he has been part of five titles (Liga MX, Copa MX, Supercopa MX, Champion of Champions and Leagues Cup).
