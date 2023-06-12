Donald Trump’s lawyer insinuated this Sunday what will be the defense strategy of the former president accused in the case of mishandling of confidential documents, saying that had the right to have declassified files in his possession as personal memories of his time in office and that the allegations are politically motivated.

“He has every right to possess confidential documents that had been declassified,” one of his lawyers, Alina Habba, told the Fox News Sunday program on Fox News, two days before his appearance before a federal court in the city of Miami (southeast).

“These are writings, things that he has a right to have,” he added, dismissing the idea that your client could plead guilty, Well, “he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Trump, who is promoting his candidacy in the Republican Party to contest the 2024 elections, will appear Tuesday in Miami to face 37 charges, including violations of the espionage law, false statements and conspiracy to mishandle classified material, in the last of their appearances in court for legal issues.

For Habba, this entire judicial plot has a “completely political motivation.” “It’s clear election interference,” he said, referring to alleged obstacles to Trump’s candidacy.

Habba also described Trump’s opposition to federal agents going through his boxes during a search at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, highlighting his frustration that officials went through his personal effects.

“He has every right to have classified documents that he declassified himself…things that are souvenirs, things that he has the right to take,” he said.

“The president’s ability to classify and control access to national security information stems from the Constitution…” the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, a close ally, alleged for his part. CNN.

In his opinion, this material “you can put it where you want, you can treat it how you want.”

However, the United States attorney general in the last year of the Trump presidency (2017-2021), Bill Barr, said that his former boss faces “solid charges” brought by the Department of Justice and that he is not the victim of a witch hunt.

“The idea that the president has complete authority to declare any document personal is … ridiculous,” Barr told Fox.

Some of the Republican candidates would be betting on him to be Trump’s vice-presidential ticket.

On Saturday, Trump participated in a rally in which he repeated that he is the victim of a witch hunt: “The baseless accusation against me by the Biden administration’s armed department of injustice will be remembered as one of the most horrifying abuses of power. in the history of our country,” said the politician.

After appearing in Miami, Trump will speak on Tuesday night some 2,000 kilometers away from the federal court, from one of the golf courses he owns in New Jersey (east) at 8:15 p.m. local time, his team reported. campaign this Sunday.

The charges against Trump, brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, They carry up to 20 years in prison each.

*With AFP and EFE