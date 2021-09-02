The author considers himself a fan of both sagas and believes that it is a fun way to experiment.

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to play Skyrim in a Dark Souls style? Well, a fan of both sagas wants to stop imagining it and is turning Bethesda’s game into FromSoftware’s. To do this, you have installed more than 500 mods and is working on making the dream come true.

The called user Heavyburns He has been working on this project for a while, as they tell from GamesRadar. He began in mid-2020 by publishing a video in which he showed how by applying different mods the game, the interface and the combat system were altered so that Skyrim was more like Dark Souls. Now, he has continued to work thoroughly and brings new advances to his feat.

He has been working on this project for more than a yearIts creator claims that quite a few mods of revolutionary animations and combat have arrived in the last few months and that this helps him get closer to the goal. Among them, a compilation of more than 120 animations based on Dark Souls. “I have always been a fan of both sagas. So it is not a way to experiment, but it is also a fun idea for me “, it states.

Although he has not finished the work yet, HeavyBurns will show his work combining Dark Souls and Skyrim in your YouTube channel, so stay tuned for this authentic fantasy of creation.

