Killers have killed his owner, but he doesn’t know it and continues to wait in vain for her return: the moving images

Today’s heartbreaking story has a very sweet one as its protagonist doggie who, for some days now, has been motionless outside the door of his house. He’s waiting for his mom to come back, but the truth is, she’s gone forever. Someone killed her and he still doesn’t know. The only good thing about the story is that a really large number of kind people are moving to improve that poor puppy’s life.

In the last few days a particular area of ​​the world, the Mexico, was devastated by shocking news. Some killers, probably from the mafia or drug cartels, brutally murdered 4 journalists.

Among these, the reporter also lost her life Lourdes Maldonado, from Tijuana. Her killers broke into her Tijuana home and shot and killed her.

News of the journalist’s death spread quickly, shocking everyone. But in the following days too another scene it captured the attention and made everyone sad.

Some residents of Tijuana, passing by Maldonado’s house, noticed that there was this little dog crouched in front of the doorwith a sad face as he seemed to be waiting for someone.

Later it turned out that this was the journalist’s own dog. He probably didn’t know and didn’t realize what had happened to his beloved mom. There waited and he was really convinced that sooner or later she would return.

A whole community on the mobilisations to help the little dog

The photo taken by passers-by, which portray the little dog sitting in front of that house completely surrounded by yellow tape that usually delimits crime scenes, have become viral.

Lots of users of Reddit, Twitter, YouTube And Facebook they commented on the scene defining it as one of the saddest ever seen. And they also showed theirs worry regarding the destiny which will now be the turn of the poor puppy.

Other photos show a girl putting on food andwater just off the yellow ribbon. Pictures that show that that puppy is by no means alone.

Everyone hopes that the competent authorities and the city’s animal control will now do something concrete to help him.