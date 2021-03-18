Villarreal kicked Dinamo Kiev out of the Europa League 4-0 on aggregate in the tie. The yellow submarine will be in the rooms partly thanks to Gerard Moreno, which is going through one of the sweetest moments of the course.

Villarreal’s ‘9’ participated in his team’s four goals in the round of 16 with two assists in the first leg and two goals in the second leg. At La Cerámica, he opened the scoring with a header and sentenced after a while with an unstoppable left-foot from inside the area. He is on Luis Enrique’s list for the next matches in Spain.