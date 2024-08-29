Breakthrough in the investigation into the Sharon Verzeni case: a new witness reports a drug dealer who disappeared on the night of the young woman’s murder

The investigations into the mysterious murder of Sharon Verzeni, the 33-year-old barmaid who died during the night between July 29 and 30, murdered with four stab wounds, continue unabated. A possible new development could have materialized in the last few hours. It seems that a witness, the owner of a food kiosk located near the crime scene, reported to the police that one of the pusher who frequent the area have practically disappeared since the night of the girl’s murder.

investigations underway: new witness emerges

These are his statements given to the military:

“He is a Moroccan man of about 35 years old, I haven’t seen him since July 30th”. The businessman then added that the pusher is not present in the mug shots shown by the investigators. He then stated with a certain certainty: “If I found him in front of me I would recognize him immediately”.

A new lead to investigate: the missing pusher

Since the beginning of the investigations, several leads have been traced, explored and then abandoned by the agents involved in solving this case. The last one on which the investigative energies could focus concerns the one relating to a possible criminal of the area that may have committed the crime for mysterious and still unknown reasons.

Again according to the statements made by the new witness, it would seem that about ten foreigners, of Moroccan origin, would usually hang around the place of the murder. Among these, following the killing of Sharon, only one would not have returned yetthat is, a man of about 35 years old.

investigation into missing pusher

The witness also revealed to investigators that he had received threats following the release of his statement:

“They told me I was a scoundrel and that I should mind my own business”.

The track of the man on the bike

Another subject under investigation by investigators is the man on the bicycle seen nearby immediately after the crimeThe officers suspect that he may have seen something or been aware of some aspect of the crime and that this may have led to his subsequent escape.

The man’s personal details are known, but has not been found yet.

The trail of the serial killer

The writer Sandrone Dazieri in a statement released to the newspaper Repubblica he is said to have stated the following:

“Usually, when there is a mystery and someone knows something, anonymous letters arrive. There is nothing here“.

According to the writer, the mysterious serial killer, even if he was protected by someone, will be found in the end. Dazieri is convinced that only in two cases can we really speak of a crime.Perfect“: “when, that is, the victim is chosen at random in an unknown place or when it involves “invisibles” that nobody is interested in.“

Fabio Delmiglio, Johnny Depp’s lookalike, reported for personal favoring

Delmiglio reported for personal aiding and abetting

Finally, another sensational development that occurred in recent days regarding the murder of Sharon Verzeni concerns the complaint against Fabio Delmiglio, the actor Johnny Depp’s lookalike.

It was discovered, in fact, that the man had completely invented his first statement given to the investigators, the one focused on a meeting that took place with Sharon at the bar where she worked. Delmiglio’s motive was a possible advertising return.