Victoire “Vicky” Cogevina Reynal was born in Boston, has Argentine blood, now lives in Miami, but she never forgets one of her favorite childhood moments: when she was 5 years old and her brother took her for the first time to the popular Racing where, in front of the paravalanchas and very close to “The Imperial Guard”, he met his passion for football.

From those years in Buenos Aires, Vicky’s life began to revolve around the ball until today, at the age of 29, she launched a huge bet to create the world’s largest online soccer community.

With that idea in mind he founded Gloria, the only social network only dedicated to football, where you can find professional and amateur players, big and small clubs and, above all, fans around the world. There they can chat with their favorite players, chat with club supporters and upload videos to show their skills to the world because there are also people interested in hiring footballers. All in one place.

The venture, in beta testing, has just received several million dollars from one of Silicon Valley’s most sought after investors and the world of sports: Alexis Ohanian, the creator of the Reddit network and husband of the multi-champion tennis player Serena Williams, who in the country of baseball and American football did not have until recently a real dimension of the enormous worldwide popularity of the soccer. But Vicky took him to Buenos Aires, made him stop in the middle of the empty River field and convinced him.

The project also added investors linked to Juventus, Inter Miami and American women’s soccer teams such as Washington Spirit and the recently created Angel City FC.

Vicky is the daughter of a Greek ambassador and the Argentine Shalimar Reynal (commercial pilot and daughter of Billy Reynal, founder of Austral) and lived between Argentina, Greece, France, the United States and Great Britain. He speaks English, Spanish, Greek and French, and when he was 18 he landed in London to study design and marketing. Then he settled in Miami, where he founded with his mother a representation agency for Latin American footballers in the United States, SR All Stars, the first directed by two women.

In an interview with Clarion from Miami, Vicky recounted how she came up with Gloria. “When I was working as a manager and traveling in South America, the fathers, mothers and girlfriends of players would send me videos of super talented people who had never had the chance to transcend. I thought about how I could help them, organize that information and make it easy to communicate for teams that are looking for people. So I left the agency to set up Gloria. As I needed a technological ‘leg’, I associated myself with Matías Castello, also Argentine, who was head of Product Partnerships on Facebook ”, he says.

The platform today is a huge community united by the love of football and seeks to be an inclusive product in which women also have a strong presence. Vicky is a ambassador in that sense: a connoisseur of the diplomatic world and of football, she was appointed by the United Nations as Spokesperson for Gender and Sports Equality, and works on various programs to promote the issue.

What is Gloria?

– Seeks to bring together and connect all the people who like football. Players are the most important user because, in addition to training, they spend a lot of time on the sport. But we will be able to show the talent that was never seen because they will all be on the same platform. And not just talent but people looking for talent. Today the problem is that soccer lives on several different platforms. We unify everything in one place. There are players who show you tricks, there are fans who take you inside the stadium, there are some who show you their favorite shirts or cleats, any football content. Anyone can also build a private or public community around any topic within football. For example, we have users who set up the Messi community, the Champions League community, a community of those who collect cards, women who work and play football. It is for everyone: if, for example, the coach of a small club wants to connect with his players, they create a community where the whole team is.

How did a sought-after tech investor like Alexis Ohaian, creator of one of the most popular social networks like Reddit, get interested?

I knew that Alexis’s was a great fund and that he had a very good reputation with other entrepreneurs. We went 7 times and they said no, and I knew that if Alexis saw our proposal, we would convince him. He was already beginning to talk about women’s football on Twitter, he had gone to the 2019 World Cup in France. He was already beginning to realize that there was an opportunity. The eighth time Alexis finally saw the proposal and within 10 minutes he had made us an offer to take 90% of our round, which obviously changed the company’s trajectory a lot. Many more people wanted to get involved in the project later because Alexis had given us all the validation we needed.

– Did you take him to Buenos Aires?

– He did not see our soccer as a massive sport. When I presented the idea to him, he asked me, “Do people follow soccer the way they follow baseball?” I tempted him, put him on a plane and took him to Argentina, to eat at Caminito, to watch polo, I took him to the empty River stadium. From there he became a soccer fan and a Gloria fan, he signed a lot of checks for us. In addition, he invested with his wife Serena Williams in the founding of a women’s soccer team, Angel City FC of Los Angeles. Also in Gloria was added Assia Grazioli, who is in the board Juventus and the Muse Capital fund that also invested in Angel City and Washington Spirit, also for women. We took her to Buenos Aires too. We are many women who invest in soccer.

–And how did your connection with the United Nations come about?

– They began to invite me to various forums to talk about technology and women’s football and there we began a rapprochement with the United Nations and UN Women, who appointed me Spokesperson for Gender and Sports Equality. Right now we are working on a documentary for a program that the UN has in Brazil called “One victory leads to another”, whose most relevant face is that of the soccer player Marta Da Silva. This program is to help girls and women to get out of extreme poverty and domestic violence through sports, and more specifically soccer. There are many girls who today play professionally and that soccer saved their lives. The program could be perfectly applied in Argentina, Chile or Paraguay. For me, being with the UN is an honor because it is a platform to help, with a more entrepreneurial and flexible mind. It is good that people know what the organization is doing.

–There are many women who have invested in women’s soccer teams in the United States lately.

It’s just being on the right side of the story. Today women’s football is a vehicle that goes beyond sport. It is a great platform for gender equality as well as minority inclusion. When someone chooses to go to see a women’s soccer game, they are supporting a movement and a revolution that transcends the sporting event. Brands seek to position themselves that way. Women’s football is much more inclusive when men’s never was. Soccer players are the most resilient people you will meet in your life because what they have to go through to get to where they are is incredible, even in 2021. Our platform wants to change that for girls from countries where there is still a stigma on play football.

– How do you see women’s football in terms of marketing, profitability? It is a good business?

– Women’s football is going to become the biggest football business in the next 20 years. I have no doubts and I realized the day I went to see Argentina’s first game at the World Cup in France in 2019. I remembered having grown up in the popular Racing team, being the only woman, the only girl in a packed stadium of men. And at that time in the Paris stadium, 80% of the spectators were women and also, it was women who played. That’s when I realized that it is a giant business because in the last 100 years of football, women have been excluded. The few that we went in was because a father or brother took us. Now any girl at the age of 10 or 11 sees a woman play and feels automatically invited to watch and will want to be part of her community. I believe that the massiveness of football is just beginning because it can be much greater thanks to women. In addition, they are the best consumers: we already know that 80% of business decisions at home are made by women. Imagine someone who starts consuming football and pays for subscriptions to watch women’s football, the one who buys the tickets for a women’s season or the one who buys t-shirts. I confidently say that in 20 years the Women’s World Cup will be as important as the men’s.

