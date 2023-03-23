Alex Nuccetelli’s background on Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi

After the transfer to North Rome together with Noemi Bocchi, Francesco Totti would now like to return to live in Eur: the Roman PR Alex Nuccetelli, a friend of the former Roma footballer, reveals the latest background on the couple.

Interviewed by Novella 2000the man told the magazine: “The house where he lives with Noemi is beautiful but I don’t know how long they will stay. Francesco has another project: he would like to take another apartment not far from where he used to stay, in Eur. He must find the necessary spaces because now there are many. Three children for him and two for her, who also get along very well”.

The former Roma captain is not already fed up with Northern Rome, Nuccitelli assures, underlining that the two “are so good together that they would be happy anywhere”.

“A few nights ago I went to their house for dinner. I arrived when everything was ready, but I think Noemi is busy at home. They have a lady who helps them but I don’t think she sleeps there ”added the pr.

And on the possible wedding with Noemi Bocchi, Nuccetelli reveals: “I don’t think Francesco would like another marriage, but a son with Noemi could be in his thoughts”.