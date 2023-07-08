The well-known actor’s life has changed since a woman showed up at his door, claiming to be his daughter: the whole truth

He’s one of the most famous actors on the big screen and it’s really hard to think that he’s already 93 today. Clint Eastwood he returned to being talked about on the pages of the most well-known newspapers in the world last year, for news that has definitely turned his life upside down.

The actor is used to being the subject of criticism and controversy, after having lived for about seventy years in the spotlight. But this time, Clint Eastwook has found out something he didn’t expect.

The star has welcomed seven children into her arms and only in 2022, she discovered that she has a daughter of which did not know of its existence. A woman suddenly and unexpectedly appeared in her life, claiming to be his daughter.

After researching properly, the actor discovered the whole truth. In the early 1950s, Eastwood was in a relationship with Maggie Johnson and concurrently dating a Seattle woman. This was before his name became one of the best known in the world.

The relationship with that woman, however, did not last long. What the star didn’t know, is who she was got pregnant and, since they had made the decision not to see each other again, he had chosen to give that child up for adoption.

The small one Laurie Murray she was adopted by a Seattle family. Growing up and eager to know her story, the girl made the decision to find out who her real parents were. She needed to know her origins. To do this, the young woman asked expert people for help, thus managing to find documents with the name of her mother and father. It couldn’t be true, she was daughter of a famous actor. So she decided to contact her mother first, who refused to meet her, and then her Clint, who remained shocked by his words.

Clint Eastwood he welcomed the woman into his life

The actor showed himself understanding and loving with that woman who claimed to be his daughter and who really was. The two have grown closer over the years. They learned to get to know and respect each other. Every year they spend their holidays together, with the rest of the family.

The news only surfaced when Clint’s biographer wrote about his relationship with that Seattle woman. It would seem, from the rumors that have emerged, that Laurie and her family were wealthy even before making the incredible discovery. It wasn’t just any woman who tried to pretend to be the daughter of a star, with the sole aim ofinheritance. And it wasn’t a woman who ran to tell the world about it. The news has always remained reserveduntil it was revealed by Eastwood’s biographer.