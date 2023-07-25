The example of how even a trivial and simple symptom should not be underestimated.

It may happen that behind trivial symptoms that we don’t give importance to, a much more serious diagnosis can be hidden. A bit like what happened to Ben Petersa 24-year-old boy who from a simple sore throat discovered he had a much more serious disease.

Ben’s ordeal began in two years when he had a very simple sore throat which unfortunately did not go away with the usual treatments. He went to the hospital, following further tests, he had the sad diagnosis: acute lymphocytic leukemiawhich is a serious form of cancer that can progress rapidly.

Source: web

A disease that had to be treated with chemotherapy cycles which today, after two years, unfortunately have not yet healed the young man and the cancer it doesn’t appear to have stopped.

“When you hear the word ‘cancer’, you think of death, and that was what I first thought, that I was going to die. So I made a wish list” – he said in an interview. For example, the 24-year-old wanted to shake hands with his idols, or with the members of an Irish band i Westlife.

Source: web

Despite everything, the young man has not been abandoned and there are a lot of people who love him. “When you’re diagnosed, you think you’re alone, but there’s actually a lot of people out there. Sometimes I go on vacation, with other people who have cancer or have had cancer. I’ve learned to appreciate things more, I try to prepare for treatment but it’s hard to do, but I try to stay positive.” – he said.

Source: web

Unfortunately for him the journey is not yet complete and the disease has not yet completely disappeared.

The symptoms still do not promise for the best and for this reason he remains under medical observation.