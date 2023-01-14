Tragedy in Cerignola, he goes to sleep with a headache, 8-year-old boy found dead in his bed: all investigations underway

A heartbreaking episode happened yesterday morning, Friday 13 January, in the city of Cerignola. A baby of alone 8 years old, who complained of a severe headache, was found lifeless by his mother in her bed. Now only the investigations will shed light on the matter.

The agents also had to intervene in the hospital, given that among the relatives, due to the agony of the loss suffered, episodes of voltage.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Friday 13 January. Precisely in the municipality of Cerignolain the province of Foggia.

From what has emerged so far, the child is the previous day got out of school earlybecause he was suffering from an illness. On the evening of Thursday 12 January, he went to sleep with the heachache.

The next morning, when he woke up, that sickness wasn’t there attenuated. Because of this, the parents decided not to send him to school and to keep him at home.

They had let him sleep in his bed, but it was only a few hours later that his mother, when she went to him to wake him up, realized that he was no longer breathing. From here the timely alarm to the sanitary ware started.

The death of the 8-year-old boy and the investigation into what happened

The doctors who intervened in the house, tried for a long time to revive him, but in the end they had no choice but to declare her dead. However, they arranged the body transfer at the Cerignola hospital.

However, it is precisely here that some of the relatives have registered moments of tension. Only after the arrival of the police, the situation is appeased.

From what has emerged, it would seem that the little one was not well in the days leading up to his death. In fact, his parents even made him do some analyses. The hypothesis is that she lost her life for a stroke. The Prosecutor of Cerignola is now investigating the incident.