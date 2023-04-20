Maribel Guardia63 years old, already He returned to work on the program. This is NOW personal!Well, after the death of her son Julián Figueroa, the famous woman decided to return to her activities in order to cope with the loss, but many of his fans have told him not to.

And it is that in the capsules that have been launched on social networks about the next program where Maribel Guardia returned, many Internet users have noticed the sad look of the Costa Rican actress, which is why they ask her to return home with her family to take refuge.

The photos that reveal the pain of Maribel Guardia/Instagram

“She brings immense pain and she has to deal with something, she cannot let herself fall, she is doing the best, they have her grandson and she has to continue, leave her alone, she is always so pretty with the media, do not harm her”, “They should respect the pain of a mother and that she live her mourning as best she can, God bless her and give her the strength to overcome it”, “If she doesn’t want to, don’t come back yet, let her spend more time, what happened is not forgotten, but it remains in the memory, leave her in pa”, “He has a sad look”, write the networks.

Despite the fact that the famous woman has always been a very professional woman and tries to give her best in each project, her fans have noticed her sad look despite the makeup, the forum lights, in addition to the editing, have noticed how bad that is

It is worth mentioning that the artist has received the support not only of her fans, but also of the entire artistic medium, since they have not stopped sending her blessings, since she is very loved by her colleagues.