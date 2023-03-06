Monday, March 6, 2023
"He has a name of Mier…" the joke they made to Melissa Martínez

March 6, 2023
"He has a name of Mier…" the joke they made to Melissa Martínez


Melissa Martínez has a dog named 'Peluchito'.

Melissa Martínez has a dog named ‘Peluchito’.

Antonio Casale did not forgive and made a joke on the air to his partner Melissa Martínez.

It seems that Melissa Martinez He has already overcome the difficult moments of the breakup and now he laughs at the comments about his ex-partner, the footballer Matías Mier.

The journalist and presenter demonstrated it during the broadcast of the ESPN program ‘F360’ in which she shares the screen with Antonio Casale, Lizet Durán, ‘Tino’ Asprilla, Pilar Velásquez and Víctor Hugo Aristizábal.

The camaraderie is such that humorous comments are made on the air. This happened during one of the broadcasts in which they commented on the performance of Millonarios in the Copa Libertadores.

Regarding the Colombian team, Casale said “Anyone who is afraid should buy a dog, but first they have to go out and win today.”

To which Melissa Martínez responded by asking the production of the program to focus on her cell phone while saying “whoever is afraid should buy a dog this brave.”

In the photo you can see a little pomeranian that it has as wallpaper and that it is one of the presenter’s pets.

In the middle of the conversation, which focused on the pet, Velásquez says the name of the dog: ‘Peluchito’.

To which Casale replies “No, the dog’s name can be changed. A campaign to change the dog’s name. It has a name of Mier…”.

And everyone on the set, understanding the reference to the footballer’s last name, began to laugh, Martínez included.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME

