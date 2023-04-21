A man died aboard a Celebrity Cruises cruise ship and according to family members the crew tried to improperly store his body for six days in a refrigerator, causing it to decompose. The wife, children and grandchildren of Robert Jones, 78, who died of a heart attack, filed suit Wednesday in Florida federal court accusing Celebrity of concealing the fact that it did not have a functioning morgue on board and dissuading his wife of Jones from taking her husband’s body to Puerto Rico.

The family members have asked for $1 million in damages. Marilyn Jones, the 78-year-old’s wife, was faced with two options: She could have his body removed from the ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or leave him aboard until the ship reached Fort Lauderdale, Florida, six days later. But the ship’s personnel would have advised the woman to refuse the first option.

Cruise ships generally have morgues on board, as deaths during crossings are common. But according to family members of Robert Jones the morgue was out of order, so the victim was placed in a drinks cooler, which wasn’t cold enough to hold a body.