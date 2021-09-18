The Kingdom of Thailand it has approximately 70 million inhabitants. The country was formed, several years ago, by an ethnic group that fled from China and found asylum in the “Country of free people.”

Its capital, Bangkok, in addition to being a site chosen by millions and millions of tourists who spend their holidays between temples, palaces and Buddhist monuments, is the economic and political center of the country.

“The Venice of the East” is the most populated metropolis and it is also where the financial base of Thailand is located, which needs tourism and large exports of rice, cattle and fish to keep up.

The eccentric king of Thailand does not skimp on luxuries when it comes to his introductions.

But in the city that has experienced steady economic growth since the 1990s, millions of Thais suffer from the poverty, survive with the bare minimum and coexist with the child labor, arranged marriages, sex tourism and a hierarchical and macho society.

Branch X

In this context, someone seems to live a life of luxuries and eccentricities, away from the sufferings of his people. Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, joins one polemic after another. It is known as Branch X, since taking office in 2016 after the death of his father.

He was only crowned in May 2019 and is estimated to be one of the richest rulers in the world. On the other hand, this king cannot be upset: criticizing the monarchy is a crime in Thailand that can land anyone in jail.

But a life of excesses, a figure despotic and a clear indifference towards his village, they put Rama X’s face on portals around the world. And his people no longer fear him as much as they used to.



Rama X imprisoned his ex-wife. His people are prohibited from criticizing him by law.

He was born on July 28, 1952 at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok. But for his academic training he decided to emigrate to Europe, he studied first in the United Kingdom and then in Australia, in the latter country he also received, Militar instruction.

Upon his return to Thailand he completed his studies in art and later served in the Royal Thai Army. In 1992 he decided to stop his activity for a retirement as Buddhist monk.

His military training in Australia and the United States allowed him, among other things, to be part of the bells against him Communism in northern Thailand and to struggle on the border between your country and Cambodia.

Playboy prince

While he was away, at the head of the crown was his father, Bhumibol Adulyadej “The Great One”, who was on the throne for about seven decades. Although he died on October 13, 2016, his son asked not to immediately rise to power. The crown prince, belonging to the Chaki dynasty that has led Thailand since 1782, became sovereign on December 1, 2016.

The official coronation was from May 4 to 6, 2019. But he was already looked askance by his compatriots for a long time, when they called him “playboy prince“He is characterized, in addition to a scandalous life, for ruling 9 thousand kilometers away from his country. It is that, most of his time he lives secluded in a luxurious hotel overlooking Lake Starnberg, in Germany.



The portrait of the king appears on all the banknotes and coins of his country.

Lesa Majesty’s law prohibits criticizing King, your family or ancestors, and punishments they are severe. Jail terms of 3 to 15 years, cause people in Thailand to look away or change the subject when asked about the life of the monarch. In addition, in the local media the news of his noisy lifestyle is not disseminated.

A dog named commander

Rama X, tenth of his dynasty, tried to erase from the Internet and even from Facebook the photographs that circulate of him wearing a muscular yellow top, which show his belly and his tattoos. But one of the things that attracted the most attention is that he named his own dog, Foo Foo, Air Marshal of the Thai Air Force. The dog died in 2015 and had a four-day funeral.

Her love life is busy too. His first marriage was to his cousin, in 1977 when she was 19 years old. His second marriage was with an actress and the third with an economist, who finally gave him a son, future heir to the throne. His fourth marriage was in May 2019, to the current Queen of Thailand, Suthida Tidjai. The king has 3 legitimate and 4 non-legitimate children living in the United States.



The king of Thailand once again used the title of royal consort for one of his lovers, Sineenat.

Queen, lover and a harem of 20 women

In July 2020, Rama X decided to give his lover Sineenat the title of royal consort. She dusted off a charge unused for nearly a hundred years to keep her lover close.

The former nurse became part of the Royal Family, but after three months she was stripped of everything, accused of “unfair”, “ambitious” and “ungrateful”. She spent a time missing and imprisoned, and there was even speculation about her death, there was also sexual photographs his filtered.

A few months later, she returned as an official consort. Besides Sineenat and Queen Suthida, who is conspicuous by her absence, the king has his harem officer with more than twenty women who serve him in a luxurious hotel in Germany, where he spent the hardest stages of the covid-19 pandemic in detention.

Another controversy was the leaked images of his third wife, who is locked up in a village, in house arrest, with his head shaved and unable to see his son.

Finally, in June this year, the journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, released some aerial photos of the Amphorn Sathan Palace in Bangkok, where it is seen that the king has a Boeing 737 parked in the extensive grounds of the garden.