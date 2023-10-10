Tawnya Schultz’s story surprised many. Even though she earns a six-figure annual income, she did not meet the down payment amount required for a home in Lake Tahoe, California. Given this scenario, she rents a property to a person with whom she has a great relationship, but she regrets not being able to be the owner. USA.

Tawnya makes a living as a social media content creator. Through her TikTok account, she managed to build a community that has more than 240,000 followers. Thanks to this work, she obtains an annual income, which technically is not a salary, six figures. However, he was faced with the impossibility of purchasing a house, according to what he told The Sun.

Located in Lake Tahoe, she had a deal closed to buy property there. According to her story, she needed US$760,000 to be able to keep the house. Through different methods, she managed to raise 600,000 and had agreed with the owner that he would lend her the rest to reach the final amount.

At the last minute, the man backed out and felt that it was not smart for him to do this, so the deal fell through and the 41-year-old woman was left without the ability to make the purchase. Currently, Tawnya rents part of a home four bedrooms for US$1,700 a month. Although she stated that she was happy there and had a good relationship with the owner, she stated that she would like to be able to achieve the change of being an owner and that she feels frustrated for not achieving it.

The 41-year-old woman works as a content creator on social networks

Why you can’t buy a house in the US despite your six-figure salary

Beyond this particular case, Tawnya argued that, on a general level, the value of properties suffered a large increase after the pandemic. This is reflected not only in the total price, but also in the down payment requirements.