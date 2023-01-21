Madrid.- For a few days there has been talk of Shakira’s “tiradera” to Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía In her new “BZRP Music Sessions”, the song caused a furor on social networks, where celebrities, streamers, YouTubers and influencers reacted to the former soccer player’s attitudes after the hints that the Colombian singer sang in her new musical single.

After Gerard Piqué announced that he would collaborate with Casio and Twingo, the social networks exploded, well, in the “tiradera” Shakira along with Bizarrap, the 45-year-old interpreter, named the brands indirectly to the ex-soccer player and the young university student, Clara Chía.

We recommend you read:

However, one of the reactions What else is giving people to talk about was the youtuber Auron Playwho is originally from Spain and is one of the most followed internet figures on all social networks, with more than 18 million followers on Instagram, 14 million on Twich and more than 14 million subscribers on YouTube.

“He has a 12-year-old mind”were some of the controversies reactions what the streamers and influencer Auron Play said in a video where he made reaction to the attitudes that Gerard Piqué is having after Shakira’s shooting with his new BZRP Music Sessions.

We recommend you read:

Everything seems to indicate that the 34-year-old youtuber and influencer is next to the Colombian singer, well, throughout the video I praise Shakira, while with Gerard Piqué reacted negatively to their immature attitudes that you are having after the “tiradera”.

“What Piqué was going to do was perfectly predicted, Casio in hand and a Twingo, why did so many people get it right, because let’s see, why Piqué he has a mind of 12 yearsI mean, I mean, Piqué has a 12-year-old brain, so it was clear that he was going to do that, he had no alternative, I said it here and many more people said it (…) in some things he is like a child ”, detailed the YouTuber and influencer Auron Play in a recent video.

It should be noted that the actor clarified that he has nothing against Gerard Piqué, however, does not celebrate the attitudes that the former soccer player is having in the last few days after Shakira’s hints, well, it’s what a 10-year-old child would do.