B.An open power struggle has broken out among the American Republicans: On Tuesday, ex-President Donald Trump attacked the powerful leader of his party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, with sharp words and suggested that he be ousted. “The Republican Party can never be respected or strong again with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its head,” said Trump. “If the Republican senators stand by him, they will never win again.”

In a statement, Trump launched a series of personal attacks against the Republican minority leader in the Senate. McConnell is one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States, a “dark, disgruntled” politician “who does not smile”. The 78-year-old lacks “political understanding, wisdom, talent and personality,” said the ex-president.

“He’s destroying the Republican side in the Senate”

The former Senate majority leader can also be brought before the Democrats and weakens the Republicans: “He is destroying the Republican side in the Senate and is seriously damaging our country.” Trump blamed McConnell for the loss of the Senate majority in the last elections and expressed his regret for having expressed his political support in the run-up to the elections. “Without my support, McConnell would have lost, and badly.”

McConnell – Senate majority leader until January – has long been an important ally of Trump in Congress. After storming the Capitol on January 6, the powerful puller clearly distanced himself from Trump and made the then president jointly responsible for the violence.

In the impeachment process against Trump in the Senate, McConnell voted on Saturday with a majority of Republicans for an acquittal for the ex-president. But then he said that Trump was undoubtedly “practically and morally responsible” for storming the Capitol. Trump’s behavior on January 6th was a “shameful violation of his duties”. McConnell also referred to the possibility of criminal and civil proceedings against Trump.

The power struggle between Trump and McConnell illustrates the deep rift that runs through the Republican Party. Many politicians in the moderate camp want to break with the right-wing populist. In large parts of the party and among the grassroots, the 74-year-old is still very popular. This leads to violent conflicts between the moderate and the right wing of the party.

In his statement on Tuesday, Trump threatened that he would support challengers from his party critics in the Republican primaries. With this leverage, Trump is trying to maintain control of the party – and to punish those politicians whom he accuses of lacking loyalty. In the impeachment process, only seven of the 50 Republican senators had voted against Trump.

Trump clearly lost the November 3rd presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. For weeks, however, he braced himself against being voted out of office with unfounded accusations of fraud, thereby plunging the country into a deep political crisis. His tenure ended on January 20th when Biden was sworn in.

Trump now lives in his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He’s toured a new presidential nomination in 2024 in the past.