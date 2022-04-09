Libya is the only Arab country that voted against Russia during that session, while most other Arab countries abstained from voting yes or no, and Algeria and Syria sided with the Russian position.

Notice to the Attorney General

The former undersecretary of the Libyan Foreign Ministry, Hassan Al-Saghir, submitted a report to the Attorney General, Counselor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, to investigate the incident, saying that Al-Taher Al-Sunni, appointed as Libya’s delegate to the United Nations from a “previous and unconstitutional” government, voted on behalf of Libya alone in favor of a “foreign.” , adding that he is “dual national”.

Al-Saghir stressed that the Sunni vote violates the legislation in force in the country, and that what happened harms the interests of Libya and its people, and plunges it into a conflict between the eastern and western camps, which will expose it, its authorities, and the citizens to “unacceptable consequences or their guilt.”

He stressed that the Sunni, with what he committed, has become under the law for several crimes, namely, “plotting plots with the foreigner to harm the country’s military and political status, betraying state affairs, bribery, conscription against a foreign country, and committing acts of aggression against it,” according to the Libyan Penal Code, calling to summon him and interrogate him.

begging the west

The Libyan political researcher, Muhammad Qashut, explains Libya’s position, which contradicts the Arab consensus, as an attempt by the outgoing government headed by Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, in order to solicit the consent of the West, in the hope of staying for as long as possible, at the expense of national interests.

Qashut added that this maneuver will not succeed because Moscow “will consider every country that voted against it as the enemy, and will not agree to any resolution regarding it within the Security Council,” stressing that what happened can only be described as a “crime” for which Libya will pay for “enmities and problems.” .

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it would consider the vote against it as an “unfriendly gesture,” noting in a note that “the position of each country will be taken into account in developing bilateral relations and in working on issues important to it within the framework of the United Nations.”

An invitation to neutrality

The political researcher mentioned the decision of the House of Representatives, according to which the mandate of the Dabaiba government ended, calling on the Fathi Pashaga government to remedy the matter by declaring that what happened does not represent the Libyan state and to stand neutral in the battle between the western and eastern camps.

Similarly, the former Libyan ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain, Muhammad Khalifa Al-Akrout, affirmed that if he had been in the decision-making position, he would not have voted against Russia, stressing that the correct political measure calls for abstaining from voting.

Regardless of the position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, Akrout agrees that the national interest must be the main factor on which foreign policy must be formed, and that being neutral is appropriate for the current Libyan situation.