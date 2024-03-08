A 46-year-old man, resident in Sanremo, was arrested by the Carabinieri on a prison warrant issued by the Criminal Enforcement Office of the Imperia Prosecutor's Office. This provision follows the final sentence of ten years' imprisonment for mistreatment in the family and continued sexual violence against his partner.

The execution of the prison warrant was possible after the confirmation of the sentence on appeal and the inadmissibility of further appeals to the Court of Cassation. The investigators established that the man perpetuated oppressive and abusive behavior towards the woman with whom he lived, for a period of almost two years.

In addition to the prison sentence, the following additional penalties were imposed on the man: perpetual disqualification from holding public offices, perpetual disqualification from exercising guardianship, curatorship and support administration, revocation of the right to maintenance and exclusion from the succession of the offended person.