The National Policein collaboration with Peru, has disrupted a criminal organization dedicated to carrying out scams in Spain from the Andean country with telephone vishing: they carried them out from three call centers with 50 teams located in the neighborhoods of Los Olivos, Rima and San Martín de Porres, in Lima. There are 83 people arrested (35 in Spain) for aggravated fraud, money laundering and criminal organization. There are 10,500 victims detected, the majority in Madrid (Pinto, Alcobendas, Getafe, Puente de Vallecas, Carabanchel…). Also in Barcelona, ​​Vigo, Mallorca and Salamanca. On December 3 there were 29 registrations (26 here).

The Avis operation (for ‘grandparents’, in Catalan, since some of the victims were elderly) began in June 2022, after another similar investigation was closed. Two weeks after finishing that case, the agents of Group VII of the UDEF in Madrid detected that a gang was acting again, fleecing clients of Spanish banks.

The investigations in these two and a half years have led to the dismantling of more than 50,000 scam attempts and a total of 3 million euros defrauded. At the top of the organization was Ral Alfredo Alegría Flores, alias ‘Mi Causa’, who financed the three call centers and the software with which the false banking operators cajoled their targets. With this program they contacted them and camouflaged the incoming number (‘spoofing’), so that it looked like that of one of the six most important banks in Spain.

They had spreadsheets with the main data, which they had obtained illegally, through databases. About 15 people worked in each switchboard, who, like the hooks they had in Spain, were related to each other by kinship or friendship. They called indiscriminately during local time from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They did it with an established script from which they did not deviate and were sure that, although the clients were in Spain, they would not be suspicious of the communicators having a South American accent, since it is something that is common in our country.









The leader harangued his employees-swindlers in this way: «Good afternoon, guys. We are three weeks away from Christmas. Get your batteries, positive minds and always with encouragement. Only the bravest reach the end: Let’s get the most out of them! What’s more, these people even had punctuality bonuses: «Zero abstention: 100 soles [25 euros]; arrive at the exact time, not at the door: 115%; for the late ones, 100%.

Juan Carlos Divurcio, one of the detainees, taking money from an ATM. On the right, the script for the call center scammers



More than 9,000 kilometers away, they made calls like this:

-Good afternoon. Should I contact Manuel JP? Greetings Carlos, advisor to the Prevention department of Santander Bank. We have security alerts regarding two movements from the application for an amount of 300 euros.

—Today I haven’t made any movement…

—Two extractions with codes have been detected. You should search your app for ‘withdraw money with code’.

And this is how the victim received an SMS from his entity with the one-time password for 15 minutes with which to withdraw money from the ATM. He had to send that key to the mafia, which at all times had an army of hooks on the streets of Madrid, ready to approach the banks in question and fleece the unwary thanks to the PIN.

As for Mi Causa, he received 80% of the money in remittances and led a high lifestyle, with cash hidden in his house and luxury cars.