Tragedy in Castellalto, in the province of Teramo, where a 36-year-old plumber committed suicide by hanging himself in the attic of his house. At the basis of the extreme gesture, according to what he himself wrote in a letter, now in the hands of the judiciary, there would be the interruption of a love story with a local woman.

The man had dined with his family, then went up to the upper floor of the building, where he lived alone. Yesterday morning, around 7.30, his colleagues went to pick him up in a minibus to go, as they do every day, to the construction site to work. However, the 36-year-old did not answer the intercom or his cell phone. At that point they called the family members who live downstairs. When the mother opened the door, she found her son hanging from a beam.

Despite the timely arrival of the paramedics, unfortunately the attempts to rescue him were useless. The 118 doctor could do nothing but ascertain the death. Death would date back to the early hours of the night. The carabinieri, who arrived on the spot, found a letter written in his own hand on a desk, in which the plumber explained the reasons for his gesture.