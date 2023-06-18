New details emerge on the possible reasons that led Francesco to commit suicide by hanging himself at home at the age of just 13, a few days before the start of his eighth grade exams. The boy was very good at school, but something must have upset him or, according to what Leggo reports, prompted him to attempt an online challenge, tightening that noose around his neck, a gesture which, otherwise, would find no explanation.

The 13-year-old’s mother tried to free him from the grip of the belt around his neck, which unfortunately proved to be fatal. An extreme gesture that shocked the whole community of Montoro, in the province of Avellino. Francesco would have turned 14 in July. His last words were: “I’m going up to my room, I’ll be down right away”. Two nights ago, around 21.30, he had thus addressed his parents, immediately before taking his own life. The boy tied a belt around his neck and let himself go in the stairwell. Upon the arrival of 118, the resuscitators unfortunately could not help but ascertain his death.

Everyone defines him as a cheerful person, with no apparent problems. Investigators are trying to understand what drove him to suicide. The Avellino prosecutor’s office has opened a file on his death. The carabinieri are investigating by probing the last hours and the last activities of the young man to understand if there are elements that have not yet emerged and which can lead back to some triggering reason.

The military from Montoro and the Solofra company carried out the investigations. “We were all dismayed – said the parish priest of the town don Michele Romeo -. In front of little Francesco’s house there was an immense crowd of people who rushed into the street to understand what had happened. He was a kid with many projects and dreams in his drawer, a lot of creativity, a brilliant kid ”.