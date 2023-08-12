Marco Pancaldi was unable to avoid the van and crashed head-on into it, losing his life instantly

A dramatic accident took place yesterday in Lombardy, more precisely on state road 237, near Caino in the province of Brescia. A Fiat Fiorino and a motorcycle collided head-on and unfortunately for the driver of the two-wheeled vehicle, Marco Pancaldi, there was nothing to be done. The victim was only 30 years old and was originally from Montichiari, where she ran a dealership.

The number of victims of road accidents in Italy in 2023. The warm season in particular, unfortunately, is seeing several motorcyclists lose their lives while traveling on their two-wheeled vehicles.

The latest dramatic clash of this kind took place yesterday afternoon in Lombardy, more precisely on state road 237, near Cain in the province of Brescia.

Marco Pancaldi, a boy of only 30 originally from Montichiari, was riding his Benelli and was facing a semi-curve. Suddenly he found himself in front of a Fiat Fiorino van and neither he nor the other driver managed to do anything to avoid it. frontal crash.

I immediately intervened on the spot medical rescuersaboard ambulances and even a helicopter rescue, but for the young motorcyclist there was already nothing more to do.

The authorities have carried out all the reliefs of the case and they will try to establish now the exact one dynamic of the accident.

The pain for the death of Marco Pancaldi

Marco Pancaldi, as mentioned, lived in Montichiari, where everyone knew him since he was the owner of one car and motorbike dealership.

The motorbikes and engines in general they were his passion since he was a child and, with commitment and determination, he had managed to transform it into his own Work.

Very many i messages of condolence, esteem and affection who appeared on social media from the first moments after the accident.

We knew each other with Marco because of our shared passion: two wheels and engines. When I was informed I was incredulous and speechless. A hug to mother Valeria.

These are the words of the mayor of Montichiari, Marco Togniwho like many others showed all his closeness to Marco’s mother, who some time ago had also lost her husband, the boy’s father.