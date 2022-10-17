Ilaria Maiorano would still be alive if they had not put her abusive husband under house arrest

On the case of Ilaria Maiorano there mom of the woman found lifeless in her home in Ancona has no doubts. Her daughter would still be alive if they had removed her husband from homeinstead of sending him under house arrest in the same house shared with his wife and two daughters, fortunately not at home at the time of the crime.

Tarik was supposed to be removed from that house, now my daughter would still be alive.

These are the words of Silvana Salvatore, mother of the 41-year-old found lifeless on 11 October in her home in the Osimo Pavilion, in the province of Ancona, in the Marche region. The only one suspected and accused of her death is her husband, Tarik El Ghaddassia 42-year-old man who was at home under house arrest and who lied about how things went that morning.

Tarik El Ghaddassi in fact, he told the investigators that he and his wife Ilaria had quarreled the night before. She had fallen down the stairs. Then they went to sleep in separate rooms. In the morning her husband would find her in her bed: her heart had already stopped.

However, the autopsy revealed that the marks on the 41-year-old’s body would not be compatible with a fall from the stairs. The woman would have tried to defend herself from the blows inflicted, which caused the death of the mother of two small girls, not present in the house at that time.

Ilaria Maiorano, the mother wonders why they decided to send the man home under house arrest

Mom and daughter could hear each other on the phone every morning:

She rang me early at 7-7.15am and I would call her back. I didn’t get that ring on Tuesday so I called her, once, twice, three times but she never answered. At about 9.15 am, her husband called me on her landline phone. The line was disturbed, I understood that it said hospital, that Ilaria was not well.

The woman then asked how her granddaughters were, he said the big one was next to her and answered her. Tarik also told her that he would call her later, but he never heard from her. The woman tried to call her daughter, but her cell phone was off.

Since she had bronchitis, I got worried, I thought she might have felt bad about that. Instead, after 1pm she calls me a social worker to offer me condolences and I felt like I was dying.

That man was not supposed to be under house arrest. She had suggested that her daughter leave him, but she didn’t want to ruin her family, she wanted her to stay together.