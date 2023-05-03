He had to lie dead still for days. With a hefty camera at the ready. But then he had the picture of a cute squirrel on a tiny raft in the water. The Utrecht wildlife photographer Chris Pin (70) is very proud of how he managed this feat. “It’s like fishing. When you have a bite, you have to strike.”
Bass Foot
Latest update:
5/3/23, 3:40 PM
