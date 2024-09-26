According to the criteria of
He didn’t have any numbers in mind, so he opted for a quick selection when stopping at the store. The next day, while working, he saw the winning numbers, but was unable to verify his ticket as it was stored at home. Two days later, with his wife present, he used the Maryland Lottery app to scan the ticket and discovered he had won $50,000.
According to the lottery newsletter, he decided to keep his victory a secret, except with his sister, who accompanied him to claim the prize at headquarters. The lucky man and his wife plan use the money to buy a house in 2025.
This is how you can play Powerball in the United States
According to New York Lottery, Participants must choose five numbers from 1 to 69 (called white numbers) and an additional number from 1 to 26 (known as the “Powerball”).
For win the Powerball jackpot, The six numbers on your ticket must match the drawn combination of six numbers (five numbers plus the Powerball). Players can choose their numbers manually or use the “Quick Pick” option, where a machine selects numbers at random. The Powerball jackpot increases each time there is no winner and the drawing is played every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
