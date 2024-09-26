Recently A Baltimore man had a very strange dream where “he saw” a famous actor who gave him advice when he woke up He went to buy a Powerball ticket and won US$50,000.

According to the Maryland Lottery, it is a person who is not really a regular lottery player, but he was motivated since in his dream, the famous actor whose identity was not revealed, He recommended buying a Powerball ticket. So He took it as a revelation and went to make the purchase for US$8 at White Marsh at Plaza Liquors, 7968 Honeygo Boulevard.

He didn’t have any numbers in mind, so he opted for a quick selection when stopping at the store. The next day, while working, he saw the winning numbers, but was unable to verify his ticket as it was stored at home. Two days later, with his wife present, he used the Maryland Lottery app to scan the ticket and discovered he had won $50,000.

According to the lottery newsletter, he decided to keep his victory a secret, except with his sister, who accompanied him to claim the prize at headquarters. The lucky man and his wife plan use the money to buy a house in 2025.

A dream led him to win a big prize on Powerball. Photo:iStock Share

This is how you can play Powerball in the United States



According to New York Lottery, Participants must choose five numbers from 1 to 69 (called white numbers) and an additional number from 1 to 26 (known as the “Powerball”).

For win the Powerball jackpot, The six numbers on your ticket must match the drawn combination of six numbers (five numbers plus the Powerball). Players can choose their numbers manually or use the “Quick Pick” option, where a machine selects numbers at random. The Powerball jackpot increases each time there is no winner and the drawing is played every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.