Technology is present in practically all areas of our lives and in most cases it can make everyday tasks more efficient. In this sense, large supermarkets such as Walmart decided to include the self-checkout option for its customers, which while many enjoy, others are determined not to use again.

Through this service Customers can go directly to the checkout with their items and carry out the payment and collection process themselves. The option was very attractive not only because it allowed people to save time in queues but also because it gave many people the opportunity to fulfil their dream of becoming cashiers for a moment. But over time, it has been discovered that it may not be the best option for customers.

And it is that, from his Facebook account, Kenneth Gee, reported that when he went to a Walmart branch in Crookstone, a city located in Polk County, Minnesota, The supermarket only had one checkout open and about fifteen people waiting in the self-checkout line.

“I had the cart full of groceries and other things, with at least US$200 in it. Needless to say, I left it in one of the closed boxes and left the store,” he wrote in his post.

He said that since that experience, which happened several months ago, he has not returned to Walmart unless it is a branch where there are more options than self-checkout, otherwise, prefer to go to another supermarket chain.

Many customers agreed that the option of Self-checkout only hinders the process rather than helping to improve it.

And it has also been mentioned that in many branches Staff dedicated to providing advice at self-checkout counters accuse customers of theft which, again, means delays instead of improvements.

Many Walmart customers aren't willing to wait to use self-checkout.

Self-checkouts have caused problems in various supermarkets

While self-checkouts proved to be a great option, especially during the pandemic, so that people could continue to shop directly in stores without risking contact, over time, have generated various problems.

Beyond the bad experience of some customers, which were already mentioned above, another reason why this option is no longer used in many cases is that the number of small-scale robberies has increased.

In fact, according to a report from California, Self-checkout machines cause sixteen times more losses compared to those operated by human personnel.