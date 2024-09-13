Recently, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) achieved a large seizure at Washington Dulles International Airport, where they intercepted nearly 34 pounds (15.3 kilograms) of ketamine hydrochloride. This substance, known for its medical use and potential for abuse, was detected in a passenger’s hand luggage which, apparently, was not present at the scene.

According to the entity’s details on its official website, On August 8, CBP agricultural personnel identified anomalies during a routine X-ray examination of a suitcase that had arrived from Amsterdam. The images showed eight bags of a white crystalline substance, which aroused great suspicion.

With a portable elemental isotope analysis tool, Officers confirmed the substance was ketamine hydrochloride.a restricted-use compound that is highly controversial due to its potential for abuse. It weighed 15.3 kilograms (33 pounds and 12 ounces) and was worth approximately US$900,000.

It should be noted that, Ketamine hydrochloride, commonly known as “Special K” on the black market, is an anesthetic used in both human and veterinary medicine. In the medical field, it is used to induce sedation, immobility and pain relief, and was recently used to Treating certain mental health disorders and substance abuse problems.

Despite this, Its misuse can cause serious effects.such as dissociative sensations, hallucinations, and, in cases of overdose, nausea, irregular heart rate, muscle stiffness, loss of consciousness, and even respiratory failure, which can be fatal.

CBP’s role in border security



Marc Calixte, Director of CBP’s Washington, DC Port Area, emphasized the importance of the work carried out by the officers and agricultural specialists. “Transnational criminal organizations continue to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States, but Customs and Border Protection officers and agricultural specialists They work very hard every day to intercept these shipments. illegal activities,” he said.

On a ‘typical day’ in 2023, CBP seized an average of 2,339 pounds of drugsincluding 78 pounds of fentanyl, at the country’s air, sea, and land ports of entry. This volume of seizures It highlights the entity’s ongoing efforts to interdict narcotics.