Take everything away from Max except Rabiot. The new Juve which aims to regain the right to participate in the next Champions League, and which is also trying to find itself competitive in this year’s Scudetto race, Allegri has designed mainly around his French horse. The coach is not someone who gets too fixated on the players: however, he did something extraordinary with the Frenchman, convincing him to believe he is much more of a finisher than he thought.