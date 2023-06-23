Vincenzo Cordì allegedly took the tractor keys without his parents’ permission: the accident took place on the family estate

A dramatic episode took place last Wednesday in Calabria, more precisely in Laureana di Borrello, in the province of Reggio Calabria. Vincent Cordì, a 14-year-old boy, lost his life after the tractor he was driving overturned and crushed him. The minor had found the keys in the house and had boarded the vehicle without the consent of the parents.

The boy from was called Vincenzo Cordì only 14 years old who tragically lost his life last Wednesday, June 21st.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the young man was driving a tractorwhen the latter rolled over and crushed him.

The traumas reported by the child were very serious, and despite the timely arrival of the rescuers on the spot, it shut down shortly after the crash.

Credit: Firefighters

The 14-year-old apparently had took the keys to the agricultural vehicle from a drawer in the house, without his parents noticing. At which point, despite the fact that his parents had told him not to, he got on the tractor and started it, setting off on the family estate.

The father of the little boy it was a few hundred meters awayprobably intent on grazing the cattle and Vincenzo perhaps wanted to join him on board the tractor.

Vincenzo Cordì had just passed his eighth grade exams

The accident, as mentioned, occurred in the province of Reggio Calabria, more precisely in Graduate of Borrelloa small town where Vincenzo Cordì’s family has been running a farmhouse and an educational farm for some years.

Just Wednesday, the day of the tragedy, the 14-year-old had finished the middle school exams and in September he would start a new high school career.

As reported by the newspaper Southern Gazettemoreover, the 14-year-old a last December he had caused concern to his family when he lost track of him when he left school.

Just a few hours later the alarm of parents he had returnedwhen he was found at a friend’s house.

Vincenzo is fondly remembered by all, who underline the vitality with which he was endowed and the hopeful future that lay before him.

Many have shown condolences and closeness to his family, naturally shocked by what happened.