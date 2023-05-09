After 5 years from the accident in which the girlfriend had lost her life and he was left paralyzedthe heart of Abdessamad Fahmi it stopped forever. He lived in Conegliano Veneto. He was in Morocco, his country of origin, when he passed away last Friday. Since May 12, 2018 he was quadriplegic, following a road accident in which he had lost his girlfriend just 18 years old.

Abdessamad Fahmi was 28 years old and lived in Conegliano Veneto. On the afternoon of Friday 5 May, her heart stopped. She was in Morocco. For 5 years he had been paralyzed due to a car collision that took place on May 12, 2018 in Colfosco di Susegana.

Martina DeFavari, his 18-year-old girlfriend, had died instantly, while the boy was left paralyzed from the neck down. The two boys, together with two other friends, traveled to Pontebbana in a Volkswagen Polo: a Moroccan friend of the couple was behind the wheel.

Suddenly the car they were traveling in found itself in the opposite lane, hitting one in full force Seat Altea with 5 people on board. Martina was sitting behind her and was thrown out of the car.

The two boys sitting in front got stuck between the plates. Martina’s boyfriend, then 23 years old, remained quadriplegic due to irreparable spinal injuries. The girl sitting next to Martina is miraculously saved.

Last Friday due to some complications of a very high fever, the boy, whose life had changed forever 5 years ago, passed away forever. He was in Morocco with his family for Ramadan and to meet his sister.

