This is the sad story of Bonnie and Clyde, two dogs looking for a home in Alexandria. They had lived in a kennel in Sardinia before being saved by a kindhearted woman who welcomed them both into her home and into her life, giving them a second chance. After death of their human motherhowever, I’m looking for a family again.

After spending the first five years of life in a kennel in Sardinia, sharing the same playpen since they were puppies, sad and hopeless, in 2017 a turning point came for Bonnie and Clyde. All thanks to Lella, a woman who has decided to adopt them and allow them to live a new life.

It’s been a fantastic five years for Lella along with Bonnie and Clyde, who could finally count on a family of their own. The woman did everything she could to make them feel good and to allow them to enjoy the joy of living outside a cage. But today, unfortunately, they returned to the kennel.

To write the heartfelt appeal is a volunteer, who knows the adopter well who unfortunately passed away on January 10, 2022. Bonnie and Clyde, who are now 10 years old, have returned to live in a kennel. And they are desperate, both for the loss of their beloved human mother and for this condition that they find themselves living again.

After 5 years of happy adoption, I’m back in a kennel. A place that hopefully will be temporary for them, because they urgently need a home that welcomes them both together, a family, like the one created for them by Lella, which allows them to live their adulthood peacefully.

How to adopt the two dogs looking for a home in Alexandria

If you want to help the two puppies immediately find the warmth of a forever home and the affection of a loving family, you can write or call the volunteers who have taken care of their situation.

In fact, you can call Daniela on the phone number 3387659872 and Lola on the phone number 3387999663. Help these two 10-year-old dogs to get out of the kennel and return to hope after the death of their beloved human mother.