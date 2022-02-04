He had fled so many times that his owner eventually let him go: the incredible story of the little dog Silver

The story of the puppy is truly incredible Silver and its owner. The two separated in 2016 in Albuquerque and five years later, in 2021, an animal control more than 2,000 kilometers away tracked the puppy and helped him finally return to his home.

It all started in 2015, when a man of Albuquerque, in New Mexico, adopted a puppy from a shelter and brought it home with him. In a year the two have formed a very strong bond, even if Silver, this is the name of the dog, had the ugly habit of continuing to run away from home.

After dozens of escapes, in a difficult period, the man decided to don’t claim it anymore and to let him go his own way.

Meanwhile a local shelter had found him and sent him to Washington DC, more than 2000 km away from his home. All this because the volunteers thought that in those parts he would have a better chance of finding a family forever.

The plan actually worked, as within no time the PUP already had it found a comfortable home to stay in. Everyone was convinced that the little dog’s wandering story was over, but there was nothing more wrong.

Unfortunately Silver did not never lost his habit to run away from home and in 2021, 5 years after his first escape from his first home, history repeated itself again.

Silver returns to his true and only home

The Maryland Animal Control that found Silver immediately started one Research of its owners. The first information that emerged from the microchip was quite outdated, so the supervisor dealing with the matter had to dig deep before finding anything concrete.

After days of searching, the man finally managed to track down the original family of the little dog.

On the phone call, the owner incredulous he could not believe that Silver was still alive and that he was so far from home.

However, the man intended that as a clear sign of fate, thus instantly accepting of welcome him back into the house.

After a long drive, the puppy and his dad are finally reunited. After a few minutes of uncertainty, the little dog recognized his father and hugged him in thewarmest hug of the world.